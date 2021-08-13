The Chrome Cast 125: Samsung’s folding phones & HP’s new twisting desktop

This week on The Chrome Cast, we dive into Samsung’s latest announcements, including two new foldables (Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3), the new Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the latest Galaxy Buds. Sometimes new tech comes out and we just have to discuss the long-term ramifications of new advancements whether it surrounds Chromebooks or not. This is one of those weeks.

For the second half of the show, we delve into the new Chrome OS hardware from HP and discuss the quirky, fun new HP Chromebase 22 along with the highly anticipated detachable HP Chromebook x2 11. With a ton of interesting features and bold form factors, HP is clearly looking to diversify its Chrome OS portfolio, and so far, we’re loving it.

NOTABLE LINKS

