The Chrome Cast 108: Nest Hub 2 review, Snapdragon Chromebooks and OLED screens

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin by discussing our recent review of the 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub and all the things that are great and not so great about it. From the sleep tracking to the updated speaker, we talk quite a bit about our experiences and why this version is definitely worth the current $10 uptick in pricing over the original.

In the second half of the show, we dive into quite a few things going on in the Snapdragon Chromebook space. With the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 beginning to show up at retailers, ‘Homestar’ getting an OLED screen and a quad speaker setup and Sharp getting into the Chromebook game with its own Snapdragon-powered device, there’s a lot going on with Qualcomm and Chrome OS right now.

Finally, we discuss NVIDIA’s pronouncement of intent to begin shipping their RTX GPUs alongside MediaTek ARM chips. This could be a big deal for Chromebooks down the road and will likely play a big part in the continuing move to a broader processor ecosystem for Chrome OS.

