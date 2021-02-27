The Chrome Cast 101: Google SVP’s tweet stokes the Chromebook hardware flame

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start our conversation out by highlighting the very-excellent Simplify Gmail Chrome extension that just hit version 2.0. We reported on this earlier in the week and many, many people seemed very interested in the service and we get into a few of the reasons why this take on Gmail isn’t just a good-looking change to the messy Gmail inbox, but a real productivity booster with tons of extra features for end users, too.
In the second half, we delve into the tweet from Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer that teased upcoming hardware and software for Chrome OS fans in the 2021 calendar year. As Hiroshi doesn’t tend to tweet without quite a bit of thought going into what he has to say, I think we’re safe to assume the things he mentioned in the tweet will likely come to pass. Devices and software that are “fire” are on the way and we expect to see them soon. There’s obviously good reason to think this already with all the hardware we’re currently keeping track on on the horizon, but this tweet just re-lit the flame.
NOTABLE LINKS
- Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer’s tweet has us very excited for 2021 Chromebooks
- Expect an absolute avalanche of Chromebooks in all shapes and sizes in 2021 [VIDEO]
- Simplify Gmail v2 is here, it’s beautiful, and you should be using it right now
- After feedback, Simplify Gmail v2 has a simple pricing structure that looks great
- There’s another detachable Snapdragon 7c Chromebook tablet in the works
- The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 gets huge landing page and more official details
- Chrome OS desperately needs a unified App Store
This episode is brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! CLICK HERE to try it out and get a 3-year deal for $3.49/month.