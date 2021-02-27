The Chrome Cast 101: Google SVP’s tweet stokes the Chromebook hardware flame

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start our conversation out by highlighting the very-excellent Simplify Gmail Chrome extension that just hit version 2.0. We reported on this earlier in the week and many, many people seemed very interested in the service and we get into a few of the reasons why this take on Gmail isn’t just a good-looking change to the messy Gmail inbox, but a real productivity booster with tons of extra features for end users, too.

In the second half, we delve into the tweet from Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer that teased upcoming hardware and software for Chrome OS fans in the 2021 calendar year. As Hiroshi doesn’t tend to tweet without quite a bit of thought going into what he has to say, I think we’re safe to assume the things he mentioned in the tweet will likely come to pass. Devices and software that are “fire” are on the way and we expect to see them soon. There’s obviously good reason to think this already with all the hardware we’re currently keeping track on on the horizon, but this tweet just re-lit the flame.

NOTABLE LINKS

