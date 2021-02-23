Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer’s tweet has us very excited for 2021 Chromebooks

When it comes to Hiroshi Lockheimer making bold tweets regarding software or hardware from Google, the SVP of Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Play, and Photos usually shows up with some very compelling content. After all, he knows a lot about what is going on behind the scenes at Google and has his hands in many of the upcoming hardware devices we expect in the coming weeks and months.

Over the past few years, Lockheimer has touted the importance of the Google Assistant, the importance of Chromebooks as the future of computing, and even subtly leaked out the basic feature set of the Pixel Buds well before their actual release. His tweets and interviews are usually a bit prognostic, and they are generally right on the nose. After all, who can forget that 2016 tweet saying that he had a feeling we’d be talking about 10/4/2016 for a long time to come. That was the debut of Google Assistant.

Just a few days ago, Lockheimer once again took to Twitter to not only tout the growth of Chrome OS and Chromebooks, but also to leak out a little teaser about upcoming hardware and software on the roadmap. Like many of his other future-focused tweets, this one is a little cryptic and lacks any real details on what he is seeing in the pipeline, but it also fans the flames of anticipation for users looking forward to awesome hardware on the horizon.

📈🆙

PS: Roadmap for features and devices this year 🔥, you will soon 👀 https://t.co/3iTtRDFE6O — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) February 19, 2021

In a simple tweet highlighting 9to5 Google’s report on Chrome OS sales surpassing MacOS sales in 2020, Lockheimer saw fit to also point out that this is just the beginning for Chromebooks. Telling everyone that the roadmap for features and devices this year is ‘fire’ and that we’ll ‘soon see’ is a very, very encouraging thing to hear from the man who knows better than most what is on the way in the Chrome OS space.

With devices like ‘Coachz’, Intel Tiger Lake Chromebooks, more Snapdragon 7c Chromebooks, AMD Ryzen 5000 series Chromebooks and MediaTek’s MT8192 and MT8195 devices all on the horizon for 2021, it’s no wonder that Lockheimer is excited by all the development going on right now. We’re clearly at just the tip of the iceberg right now and 2021 will be absolutely full of great Chromebook releases. Lockheimer’s additional fuel on that flame only tells me that there are not only solid device on the way, but that some of them will likely come with some interesting features, build quality and innovations. And that’s to say nothing of the software/firmware updates to Chrome OS that Google is planning as part of this roadmap. We knew it would be a big year for Chromebooks, but it is looking like it could get even bigger than we initially thought. Stay tuned.