The budget-friendly HP Chromebook x360 14 with Universal Stylus support is now available

In late September, HP announced new additions to their X360 Chromebook lineup that ushers in a new era of devices that support the Universal Stylus Initiative. Computers with this technology will enjoy the advantage of being able to use any stylus that utilizes USI 1.0 tech which makes them very desirable to educational and enterprise institutions that want to stock up on pens for their PCs but don’t want to drop upwards of $100 for a device-specific stylus.

Today, the first of HP’s Chromebooks are now available and it comes in at a very enticing price point. The HP Chromebook X360 14 appears to very closely resemble its Core i3-powered predecessor with only the internals and the display being trimmed down to put it around the $300 price range. Here’s a closer look.

HP Chromebook X360 14b-ca0010nr

Chrome OS

Intel N4000 Celeron processor

4GB RAM

32GB storage

14″ 1366 x 768 touch display

360-degree convertible design

B&O Audio

Android and Linux app support

Use with any USI-capable stylus

Ceramic-like white finished lid

Silver chassis with a metal keyboard deck

When announced, it was reported that the new HPs would come in around $350 and go up from there but this model just landed on Amazon for a coll $319. Granted, this isn’t the powerhouse that is its big brother but it is a great looking Chromebook that will deliver enough performance for students and consumers alike that want a premium feel without the premium price tag.

We’ll do our best to get our hands on one of these in the near future and give you our thoughts. If you’d like to learn more about the Universal Stylus Initiative and what pens are supported, you can do so at the USI product showcase page here.

Buy the HP Chromebook X360 14b On Amazon