The 12th Gen Acer Spin Chromebook 714 just hit an all-time low price

After posting last week’s top 5 deal round-up and pointing out that Chromebook discounts are few are far between at the moment. Best Buy has just dropped the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on what is arguably the best overall device of 2022. Of course, I’m talking about the premium, powerful Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5, garaged USI stylus, and crispy 16:10 touchscreen.

While a bit of a departure from the tried and true 13.5″ Spin 713 we’ve all grown to love, the Spin 714 iterates in all the right places. Once again, Acer has delivered a solid 2-in-1 Chromebook with a great variety of premium features at a relatively affordable price. AT $729 MSRP, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers up the most bang for the buck when you’re comparing it to other devices with comparable features but I understand that that’s still a big chunk of change for a lot of people. Thankfully, Best Buy has once again discounted the Spin 714. Check out Robby’s full review to see why we love Acer’s latest flagship convertible.

If you don’t have time to hear Robby’s opinion, I’ll give you the TL;DR rundown of everything the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has to offer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Key Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

Any way you slice it, this Chromebook is one of the most powerful and versatile devices on the market, and right now, you can pick one up for the ridiculously low price of $579. That makes this, in my opinion, the best Chromebook deal for the entire month and it’s definitely worth considering if you’re in the market for a new premium laptop. Grab one at the link below before this deal is no more. Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter to get all the latest ChromeOS and Google news along with the best deals like this one straight to your inbox.

