The 10th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c is $200 off with free GeForce now and controller

HP’s latest entry into the Chromebook space is a solid choice at $699 with just enough upgrades over the previous iteration to condone the modest price bump of $70. Not only do you get the significantly more powerful 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3, but HP also did us a solid and doubled the storage to 128GB of the faster NVMe. Oddly enough, you can pick up a similarly spec’d out model directly from HP for only $619 which makes it cheaper than the 10th Gen Comet Lake model from Best Buy. If you’re willing to wait a few extra days for a “customized” model, you can get the same Core i3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only $549 at the moment and that’s my recommendation if you have the cash and want the latest CPU available for Chrome OS.

All that said, last year’s version of the HP Chromebook x360 14c is still a very solid device and as expected, it is enjoying some serious discounts now that the new model is available. The 10th Gen Core i3 is matched with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The latter of which is a bit bare-bones for a premium device but this Chromebook came out of the gate at $629 which is still at the low end of the spectrum for a flagship model and it’s manageable if you fully embrace the cloud and don’t need a ton of space for Linux or Android applications. Apart from that, this Chromebook is nearly identical to the newest model with the same screen, keyboard, and trackpad.

Again, I would point most shoppers to the newest model from HP but for those wanting to save as much money as possible, the deal on the 10th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c is definitely worth your consideration. Normally $629, Best Buy has knocked $200 off of the price. Additionally, you’ll qualify to get that sweet SteelSeries – Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller and a year of GeForce Now’s Priority gaming service at no additional charge. That’s a whole lot of Chrome OS gaming goodness for only $429. Check out the HP at the link below.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy