Take A 360-Degree Tour Of Google’s Quirky Assistant Ride At CES 2019

Yesterday, CES 2019 officially opened its doors to the public. A couple of hours prior, Google invited the media to their massive booth in the front parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center to showcase some new features headed to the Google Assistant.

After a few, brief announcements, we were invited to take a ride on the Google Assistant Ride and it was, well, interesting to say the least. Guided by a quirky narrator, the ride takes you through a day in the life of “Bob” as he uses the Google Assistant along the way.

For those who couldn’t make it to Vegas, Google has provided you with a 360-degree virtual tour of the ride. So, slap on your VR headset and take a ride.

All-in-all, the ride was a fun way to feature the Assistants new and upcoming features in a way that only Google can. We have more coverage of Google and much more from CES 2019 in Las Vegas. Stay tuned.