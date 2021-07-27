Take 50% off the AndaSeat Marvel Series gaming chairs

In the market for a new gaming chair or just something unique for your home office? AndaSeat has a deal for all you Marvel fans out there and you can save more than $200 on a premium gaming chair that’s as comfortable as it is awesome. We’ve been using AndaSeat chairs for quite some time now and I can honestly say, I’ve never had a chair quite like my Fnatic Edition. The XL-sized gaming chairs are built like a tank and I am a huge fan of the overall look and design. I don’t have the best posture in the world and the ergonomic design makes sitting at my desk for eight hours actually enjoyable.

If you aren’t familiar with AndaSeat, here’s a quick look at my Ultimate Chrome OS Desk Setup where you’ll see why I like it so much. It’s extremely comfortable, offers great lumbar support, looks incredible, and the XL seating space is perfect for preventing leg fatigue. I have fairly long legs and sitting in a short-seated chair for hours can become absolutely unbearable. Oh, and these chairs also fully recline with just the flip of a lever which is perfect for our lunchtime PUBG Mobile sessions (or a quick cat nap).

As I mentioned, these chairs are built like tanks. The perfectly weighted chassis allows me to fully lay back in the chair and I never feel as if it’s going to tip over. The high-density foam offers great support while not making me feel as if I’m sitting on a park bench. At $400 or more, these chairs aren’t for everyone but it’s tough to put a price on comfort when you work or play for hours in front of a desk. For those wanting a premium gaming chair but don’t have $500 to fork over, today is your lucky day. AndaSeat’s Marvel Edition gaming lineup is currently half-off. That’s some massive savings on some really cool chairs. These models are built with the same design as my Fnatic Edition and the popular T-Pro 2 that Robby is rocking. They’re XL-rated to hold over 400 pounds and designed for all-day comfort. Check out the lineup that consists of Iron Man, Capt. America, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man.

XL Aluminium five star base

AD Plus PVC Leather

Head pillow

XL Lumbar pillow

Heavy duty class 4 hydraulic piston

Dust cover

XL heavy duty Multi-functional tilt mechanism

XL Universal Casters

Supports up to 440 pounds/200kg

Normally retailing between $400 and $550, you can cut that price in half when you use the promo code MARVEL at checkout. This offer is also available in the UK and Australia with the promo code MARVEL7. If you spend a lot of time in your office chair, you know the value of a well-built, ergonomically designed piece of furniture. $450 may feel pricey for a chair but we’re talking about the place that many of us spend a good majority of our day and now, you can score a really awesome chair for as little as $200. Each chair comes with a lifetime warranty on the rugged steel framework and a 2-year warranty on materials that you can extend to 6 years by simply sharing a pic of your new chair on your social media channel. That’s a deal worth writing home about. You can find the AndaSeat Marvel Edition chairs at the link below.

