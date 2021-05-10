Take 15% off select Western Digital products with Chromebook Perks

Have we mentioned how awesome it is to be a Chromebook owner? Ten years into this little Chrome OS project and we are finally seeing competitive hardware and emerging software capabilities that have brought Chromebooks to the forefront of the PC industry. Okay, we’re probably a bit biased but we love Chrome OS and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the success of Google’s desktop operating system. On top of being our one and only OS love, Chromebooks come with Perks offered by Google. These offerings range from free productivity tools to Stadia promotions and everything in between.

Today, I was checking out the Chromebooks perks page to see if there was anything new or notable and I saw a promotion for Western Digital. Generally, these freebies and discounts are software related but thanks to the new Works with Chromebook initiative, official accessories for Chrome OS are now a thing and Western Digital is extending a generous discount to eligible Chromebook users. You can grab a 15% discount on up to four Western Digital Works with Chromebook devices. To see if you qualify, head over to the Chromebook perks page or open the Discover app on your device. You’ll be forwarded to a landing page for WD where you can verify your email and receive a promo code for 15% off.

Western Digital currently offers a MicroSD and a MyPassport portable hard drive that are both certified for the Works with Chromebook program. The MicroSD starts at $23.99 for a 64GB card and the MyPassport comes in a variety of storage sizes up to 5TB and a good selection of color options to fit your style. You can see all of the Western Digital Works with Chromebook options at the link below. Just another great perk of being a Chromebook owner.

Shop Western Digital Works with Chromebook