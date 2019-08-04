Sunday Smart Deals: $60 Nest Hub and a $20 Google Home Mini

Looking to get your hands on some smart home tech without breaking the budget? Rakuten has a couple of deals that will get you out the door for very little dough.

Google Home Mini

Google’s tiny smart speaker is regularly on sale for around $25 at more retailers than you can count but BUYDIG is selling the Aqua Home Mini for $24. Stack that with the discount code “HOME20” and free shipping and you’ll be on your way to a smarter home for just over $20.

Google Home Mini (Aqua)

Nest Hub

If you want to step up your game and jump on the smart display bandwagon, the Nest(Google) Hub is under $70 at the moment and the Good Guys Electronics is taking an extra 10% off for Rakuten members when you use the promo code “GG10.”(Don’t worry, it’s free to join.) Shipping is free for the Nest Hub which gets you one of the best smart displays on the market for just over $60.

Nest HubJoin Rakuten Cash Back

