Stock Up On Storage And Save Big With One-Day Sandisk Sale

Slowly but surely, Chromebook makers are realizing that users not only want but need more storage space on their devices. With Android and Linux apps now a part of the Chrome OS ecosystem, 32GB of drive space will no longer cut it but thankfully, extra storage is getting cheaper by the day and today is a great day to pick some up.

Sandisk is having a 24-hour sale on MicroSD cards on Amazon’s Deal of the Day page and that means savings of up to $152 on their Extreme line of tiny storage cards.

The Sandisk Extreme MicroSD cards boast read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 90MB/s respectively and are capable of capturing 4K UHD content while reducing transfer times when moving files to your computer.

The MicroSD card is available in 64GB all the way up to 512GB but the savings sweet spot falls on the 400GB model that has been reduced by 61% down to $97.96 from its retail of $249.99.

The sale only lasts for a few more hours so, get them while their hot! Each card included a full-sized SD card adapter. See them all on Amazon

Some of the “MSRPs” on these are a bit inflated in comparison to what you can get them for on a normal day but the savings is still substantial. Besides, who couldn’t use a little extra storage?

The deals don’t stop there. Western Digital, Sandisk’s parent company, has deals on internal hard drives, compact flash storage and even some sweet NVMe storage. Check out all the deals below before it’s too late.