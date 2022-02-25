Steam on Chrome OS is so close

It seems like forever since we first heard the news that Google and Valve were working to bring Steam gaming to Chromebooks. Two years later and it really feels as if Google is on the cusp of finally launching the finished product. With each passing day, new commits emerge that appear to be putting the finishing touches on the ‘Borealis’ container that will house the free-standing Steam application that was designed specifically for Chrome OS.

Just this week, news broke that gave us a look at the first devices that will support Steam on Chrome OS whenever it finally breaks cover. Today, I unearthed some screenshots that make it very clear that Chrome OS will treat Steam and its related applications just like any other app found on your Chromebook. As you can see in the images below, The Steam application and the demo version of Luck be a Landlord have both been installed on the developer’s Chromebook and are showing in the Apps list under Chrome OS settings.

Steam app and Demo Game in Chrome OS app library

Like native Chrome and Android apps, Steam and the user’s Steam games will file into the App section where they can be managed. This will include enabling microphone access to Steam. These settings will be inherited by any games installed via the Steam Store. Additionally, Steam and Steam games can be uninstalled with a single click in the Apps tab of the Settings menu.

This update is relatively minor but it gives me the impression that Steam on Chrome OS is very, very close to completion. This really feels like finishing touches and I have a sneaking suspicion that Google may be coordinating the launch of Steam on Chrome OS to coincide with the upcoming landmark release of Chrome OS 100. That may sound like a bit of time before that happens but Chrome OS 99 is scheduled for release next Thursday and Chrome OS 100 will follow four weeks later on March 31.

For clarification, that is entirely a gut feeling. I have no evidence that Google is launching Steam on Chrome OS at the end of March. It just seems as if that would be the perfect time to do it. We aren’t expecting a ton of new features in the next few releases of Chrome OS and launching Steam next month would give Google ample time to iron out any major issues before 12th Gen Alder Lake Chromebooks hit shelves in Spring. Whatever the plan, it won’t be long before we see this flesh out and I really believe that this could usher in an entirely new era for Chromebooks in the consumer market. Stay tuned for more.