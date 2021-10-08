Stadia lets you create public parties so you don’t have to play alone anymore

Team Stadia has been looking to add a ton of social functionality into the gaming platform over the past few months. First, it started by adding a Discover tab which is basically a built-in mini social network just for sharing screenshots of your gaming experience. Now, the ability to create and join public parties is rolling out to Stadians so that you’ll never have to play alone again!

Found in the top-right of your screen under the person icon, which indicates your social menu or friend’s list, you should now see a ‘Parties’ button to the left of the Live Stream option. It will be marked by an orange notification-style bubble to indicate that it’s a new feature you should check out.



Stadia Parties can be found at the top right of the screen

Upon visiting Parties, you’ll be met with a list of public requests for gaming partners by those who are actively running sessions in titles like Destiny 2, Ark: Survival Evolved, Marvel’s Avengers, and even the newly released FAR CRY 6. A full list of the 20 initially compatible titles was published by 9to5Google today and can be found below.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Crayta

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

Far Cry 5

Fifa 21

Fifa 22

Human: Fall Flat

Humankind

Madden NFL 22 Marvel’s Avengers

NBA 2K21

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Crew 2

The Division 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs: Legion

If you’d like to keep up to date with which games are able to be used to create and join parties to dominate with friends, acquaintances, or passers-by, you can check the sorted list found under the party creation menu. They will be listed as “Your compatible games” and are kept up to date automatically by Google.

Don’t think you have to go talking to strangers though. You can also create parties that are just private and invite-only so that you and your fellow Guardians or liberators can campaign together in the comfort of your social bubbles. Believe me, that’s where I’ll be. Parties can have up to 10 people join at any given time. Let me know what you’re currently playing on Stadia. Happy gaming!