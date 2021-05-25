Your Stadia Pro games for June include Chronos: Before the Ashes, MotoGP20, more

Stadia Pro subscribers can look forward to some pretty amazing games this upcoming week when the first of the month rolls around. Chronos: Before the Ashes, MotoGP20, Blue Fire, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III are all up for grabs at no extra cost after you join the gaming platform’s Pro tier! You can even get a free trial, which comes with more than 30 games – all of which can be played with a single click. At this point, love it or hate it, there’s zero reason why everyone shouldn’t at least try it out.

Stadia is getting me so excited as of late! Some of the most popular games on the service are joining Pro, so even if you don’t purchase anything directly from its store, subscribing for just ten bucks per month seems to get you most of what’s worth having, at least in my opinion! I’m diving straight into Chronos the moment the ‘claim’ button appears because while I haven’t been able to buy this one yet, I’ve been eagerly waiting to play it. To be honest, I was surprised to see it on the list today! Check out the trailers below, and happy gaming!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Begin your lifelong quest to save your homeland from a great evil. Grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll.

MotoGP20

Ready to live a pure MotoGP experience, from the box to the track? Experience real-world physics, more realistic graphics and all the improvements to live the thrills of the Official 2020 Season like you never had before.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Ignite your legend in Trails of Cold Steel III! In the face of unseen threats, Rean Schwarzer, a war hero turned instructor, is tasked with preparing the new students of Class VII to fight for a brighter future. Will this new generation of heroes prevail?

Blue Fire