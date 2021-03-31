Your Stadia Pro games for April include Resident Evil 7, Ys VIII, SpongeBob, and PIKUNIKU

Stadia Pro is offering, yet again, four free games to Stadia Pro subscribers for the month of April. Starting tomorrow, April 1, 2021, you can add them to your collection with a few clicks – no joke. Headlining the pack, you’ll be receiving Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – a game I vividly remember playing on my PS4 when it released four years ago, and it was scary as hell.

Next up, you’ll be able to play Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA. I spent some time watching reviews on this title today, and I have to say – it looks pretty fun. For those of you looking for a JRPG on the platform, you’ll now have more to digest. The game is very fun and features some pretty addicting arcade-style combat and combos. It was previously plagued with some pretty atrocious localization errors, but they’ve been patched up.

These next two are going to be fun, family-friendly games that you and your kids, should you have them, can play around the television on your new Chromecast with Google TV – wait…nevermind. No, that’s not right – you’ll actually need to use your older Chromecast Ultra, but you should have one of those laying around or already plugged in if you got a free Premiere Bundle with your pre-order of Resident Evil Village.

Either way, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated looks like a lot of fun, and PIKUNIKU – a cute, Loco Roco-style game that looks like it could certainly be a game that one day utilizes Stadia’s new touchscreen gameplay. Let us know in the comments if you’ll be playing any of the titles below and as always – happy gaming!

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil 7 biohazard is the next major entry in the renowned Resident Evil series and sets a new course for the franchise as it leverages its roots and opens the door to a truly terrifying horror experience. A dramatic new shift for the series to first person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom’s new RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal. Set in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil® 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series’ signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined “survival horror” some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on! The fully remastered, nay, rehydrated original soundtrack of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. Includes all fifteen beloved tracks that make every day the Best Day Ever!

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Ys returns with a brand new adventure for the first time in 8 years! Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA!

PIKUNIKU