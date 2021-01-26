Your Stadia Pro games for February include Journey to the Savage Planet, Enter the Gungeon, and Lara Croft

Another month, and yet another round of Stadia Pro games for your enjoyment! Google’s cloud gaming platform adds three titles for February which will free to claim for Pro subscribers on the first of the month – Journey to the Savage Planet, which we recently spoke at length about, Enter the Gungeon, a bullet hell shooter looter, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – not to be confused with the Temple of Osiris that was already on Stadia before.

As fresh content pile in, please keep in mind that January 31, 2021, will be the last day that you can claim The Gardens Between, Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek, HITMAN 2, Sniper Elite 4, Into the Breach, and Panzer Dragoon Remake – all of which are leaving the free Pro titles lineup on the 1st.

Stadia Pro gives everyone a free trial and with that, you’ll get 29 games in total if you add in February’s additons. They are as follows:

SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand fof Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Gunsport, Hitman, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Republique, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, Secret Neighbor, Outcasters, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, Hotline Miami, El Hijo, Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon

With that out of the way, let’s take a peek at what you’ll get for the new month with Stadia Pro! I’m personally very much looking forward to Journey to the Savage Planet for its humor and gameplay style, and though I have Enter the Gungeon on my Playstation 4, I would probably play it much more via the cloud. In regards to Lara Croft, I like the gameplay of its predecessor, but I’m more partial to the trilogy of games than I am to this top-down approach. Let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section – happy gaming!

Journey to the Savage Planet

WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck! This is the definitive edition of the game, and comes with all the add-ons for the core game (including “Hot Garbage”), now running at 60 fps! It also features more new ads and new Martin Tweed segments to make your space journey even WEIRDER.

Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero and battle your way to the bot¬tom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is an action-adventure game featuring Lara Croft. This action game combines the hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise including exploration & discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving combined with character progression, fun fast-paced combat, and elements of human cooperation and competition.

Visit the Stadia Store