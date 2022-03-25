Stadia Pro subscribers can play Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 for free right now

Google’s Stadia game streaming platform continues lowering the bar to entry for new gamers with things like its recently added Click to Play game trials, game demos, and more. It’s also well known now for its Free Play Days – a weekend where it offers Pro subscribers a game to try at no additional cost, fully unlocked and playable for just that amount of time.

Its latest Free Play offer is Far Cry 6, and you can play it from yesterday, March 24, 2022 all the way through March 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST. After that time, you’ll lose access to the game until you purchase it, but your in-game progress is retained on Google’s servers for you so that when and if it’s enticed you to pick the title up, you don’t have to start all over again.

On top of being free to play for Pro subscribers during this time, anyone with an active subscription to the service can also get a deep discount on the game after they try it out. Far Cry 6 is now going for $29.99 USD until April 1, 2022 and that’s no joke. Actually, that’s 50% off of its original price tag! The Deluxe, Gold, and Ultimate editions are also all 50% off as well, but obviously, the Standard edition is the best price for anyone looking to just get their hands on the game for all the basics.

Lastly, Ubisoft is teaming up with Netflix for a Stranger Things crossover mission in-game called ‘The Vanishing’. Earlier this week, it was speculated that a Stranger Things game was coming to Stadia because a thumbnail for the mission’s logo was spotted online, but Google quickly commented on Twitter that this was simply in conjunction with Far Cry 6.