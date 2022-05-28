Stadia has three awesome, new indie games coming including ‘Through the Darkest of Times’

Stadia is adding three awesome, new indie titles to its lineup soon. In its Community blog post, it made sure to state that these are “active, current publishers excited to bring more of their titles to players”. This is probably specifically targeting naysayers who have stated Google is only adding old, dead games to the platform.

First up, Through the Darkest of Times from HandyGames (who already have El Hijo and Chicken Police on the store) is a depressing, historical resistance strategy game set during WWII where players slowly and subtly dismantle Hitler’s regime. This releases on Stadia on June 1, 2022.

Next up, Those Who Remain is a supernatural, psychological horror story-driven game and Mighty Switch Force! Collection (from WayForward, the creators of Dawn of the Monsters) will release in July and on May 31st respectively. The collection is a fast-paced action puzzle platformer game that brings all four of the games in the series together for loads of fun!

In semi-related news, Ubisoft somehow lost everyone’s Stadia save games for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, not that many people have noticed. The game fared way worse off than its predecessors, but it’s still irresponsible of them. Actually, this may be a Stadia problem, but we’re still waiting to hear back from one company or the other on the matter.

Through the Darkest of Times

The years between January 1933 and May 1945 were the darkest period in history for the people of Germany, of Europe maybe for all of mankind. With the rise of Adolf Hitler and his National Socialist party, a regime of fear and terror gained power in Germany. Quickly, they started to harass, imprison and even m*rder anyone who stood against them or to gave minorities that did not fit into their disturbed view of the world.

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Team up with Officer Wagon to jump, shoot, and puzzle-solve your way through four great games — Mighty Switch Force!, Mighty Switch Force! 2, Mighty Switch Force! Hyper Drive Edition, and Mighty Switch Force! Academy — all in one mighty package!

Those Who Remain