Action RPG Puzzler ‘Dungeons & Gravestone’ is coming to Google Stadia

An interesting, new title called Dungeons & Gravestone is apparently coming to Google Stadia. In this unique, action RPG puzzler, you’ll brave what look to be procedurally generated dungeons (We will confirm this as soon as possible) as your life energy slowly drains the longer you stay and delve.

Ok ok you got us. Yes, that is 100% correct! https://t.co/LtA0QkLZDk — Wonderland Kazakiri (@BlockQuest_wk) August 7, 2022

Upgrading your equipment with treasures you find will allow you to go deeper into said dungeons, seeking out the “threat of destruction” that looms closer with each passing moment. Completing quests, fighting bosses, and collecting items and fish like your life depend on it all happen in a tile-based gameplay style.

Oh, and it also has a great, retro-sounding soundtrack and that popular HD 2D style that was recently popularized by Square Enix. If you die in the dungeon, you return to a new town and do it all again. An article about the game’s release on Stadia first appeared on Reddit and on 4Gamers.net

Stadia Source, Stadia Dosage, and Jon Scarr of 4Scarrs Gaming have been investigating a series of breadcrumb trails to confirm that the game’s Japanese developer, Wonderland Kazakiri is, in fact bringing the game to Stadia. As you can see in the tweet below, Wonderland did come out directly and state that they are 100% doing so, which is exciting!

Steel yourself in the face of insurmountable opposition as you traverse this ever-changing world in a bid to save it from imminent desolation.

I’m most excited for the top-down gameplay as I used to play and enjoy a lot of games like this, as well as the massive food and recipe, monster, magic, and quest libraries you can fill out as you play. Let me know in the comments section if you’ll buy Dungeons & Gravestone and if you’re happy more indie developers are choosing to bring their titles to the cloud.

