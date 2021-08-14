Stadia is introducing native touch controls for cloud gaming with the release of HUMANKIND

Deviating from its previously released ‘touch gamepad’ on Android, Stadia is now introducing native touch controls for cloud gaming – yes, real touch controls like you’d find on Android games! We discussed in April how this significant feature could one day lead to the cloud being home to all mobile games as well, and I stand by that – especially with Play Pass titles.

When it was first discovered in the Stadia for Android app code, we didn’t yet know when these touch controls would be introduced – only that they would allow you to directly interact with the game they supported, touching, swiping, and/or pinching elements on screen.

Now, HUMANKIND, a 4X strategy game that’s been long-awaited on Google’s cloud gaming platform, is launching, and it’s been revealed that it will be the first to utilize said touch controls. In it, you will combine cultures throughout six different eras to become the most famous empire in history. It launches on Stadia in just a few days on August 17, 2021.

Once launched without a controller, you can see above in the image provided by 9to5Google that HUMANKIND will teach you how to navigate its world with just your fingers. Tapping with one finger will select units, holding with one finger will allow you to preview unit details, a two-finger tap will cancel an action, a three-finger tap will pause the game, and lastly, dragging with one finger will move the camera around the world.

The game will also feature State Share, allowing players to share the exact progress of their campaign with friends who want to jump in on the action. With HUMANKIND available for pre-order using the blue button below, how will you ‘leave your mark’ on the world?

Pre-Order HUMANKIND on Stadia