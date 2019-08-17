What to expect from Stadia Connect this Monday at 1PM EST

We’ve been excited about the upcoming Stadia Connect since we caught wind of the event back in late July. Knowing that there was another Stadia Connect is only half the story, though, as what Google plans to actually reveal has been a bit of a mystery. Will we get a peek at the UI? Will we get more info on what phones will support the service? Will PUBG or Fortnite be available?

All good questions, but it seems only one of those will be part of the overall subject matter of this next Stadia Connect. In looking around a bit for details on Monday’s live stream, I came across the live video placeholder and, maybe more importantly, the description within. Check it out:

Let’s do it again. On 8/19 at 10AM PDT/7PM CEST, #StadiaConnect is back and bigger than ever. This time around, it’s all about the games! From revealing brand-new trailers to going behind-the-scenes with our partners, we can’t wait to show what Stadia has in store for you.

This spells out pretty clearly what we can all expect from Monday’s event. From the sounds of it, I’m not planning on seeing anything more about hardware, UI, or about Stadia as a platform. Instead, it seems Google is intent on sharing more games, more about the games we know are coming, and offering some behind-the-scenes from some of these developers.

I don’t have a ton of lingering questions around Stadia at this point, honestly, so I’m glad to see a focus on games. Assuming Stadia delivers on its promises and the experience of using the platform is a good one, the biggest hurdle is developer support and the need for a substantial library of available games. I’m personally hoping a few games like Fortnite and PUBG arrive in this new batch as those types of mass-multiplayer, free-to-play games come with a very low barrier to entry and are obviously wildly-popular.

We’ll be posting a place where you can easily come and watch the Stadia Connect event live right here on Chrome Unboxed, so be on the lookout for that later this weekend and, if you aren’t already, subscribe below to be notified when that post goes up. It’s going to be fun!