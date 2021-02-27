Stadia was apparently working with Kojima Productions on a horror game before it was canceled

For anyone who remembers the Konami fiasco, you’ll know that famed Metal Gear developer and genius creator Hideo Kojima had severed ties with the studio before forming his own – Kojima Productions. He then went on to create the highly controversial (and super fun) Death Stranding. Well, not before working with The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus on a Silent Hills demo for Playstation called P.T. (playable trailer), which was next-level creepy.

P.T. was a true horror masterpiece before being shut down

Now it has come to light via a report from VideoGamesChronicle that Mr. Kojima had been secretly working with Google on an episodic horror title for Stadia before everything hit the fan. According to sources close to the shutdown of Stadia Games & Entertainment, Kojima Productions was looking to get into cloud gaming before the infamous Phil Harrison took an axe to it.

While nothing is known about the horror title at this time, the news, unfortunately, gets worse. Apparently, SG&E was also working on a sequel to Savage Planet, a new unknown first-party multiplayer game, something with Harmonix, the creators of Rockband, and even a title in cooperation with Yu Suzuki, of the popular Shenmue series!

It seems like more information on the shutdown of Stadia’s internal development studios comes out by the day, and none of it is good. The situation is obviously pretty bad, and I anticipate that this won’t be the last thing we hear in connection to this tragedy. I’m doing my best to keep my thoughts positive on the future of Stadia and despite all of the negative press, the technology still works like “Google magic”.

The company still has plenty of games and talent in the pipeline. I believe that whatever form it takes, Stadia has a future, even if it just looks like them shopping their tech around and allowing developers and publishers to run it directly through their websites. While that’s a possibility, I certainly hope that they offer Stadia directly from the main website for the long haul. Do you think that the Stadia ship can change course and avoid certain destruction?

Are you as upset as I am that a Kojima game lost its chance to be playable in the cloud? Heck, I would have loved to try Death Stranding through the Chrome browser too. I wonder what the horror title would have been like. Perhaps it was P.T. reborn and playable on any hardware you already own. A truly sad day for sure, but let’s discuss all of this in the comments.