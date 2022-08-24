Someone built the ultimate status tracker for Chrome and ChromeOS

If you’ve ever wondered what version of ChromeOS you have, you’ll be glad to know that the answer to your query is a mere three clicks away. You can find that information by clicking into the system tray at the bottom right of your screen and then, clicking the gear icon at top of the settings shade. From there, click the “About ChromeOS” tab and you’ll be greeted with a few bits of information including the current software version of your ChromeOS device.

About ChromeOS menu

For the average consumer, this is likely all the information you’ll ever need or want about ChromeOS software versions. Most of us only check the version when an update rolls out and our device has yet to take the update. Moreover, Google is currently working on a new UI feature that will report your channel and version directly inside the system settings tray. However, those that carry the daunting task of managing fleets of Chrome and ChromeOS devices are burdened with keeping track of releases on multiple channels for countless pieces of hardware. This becomes an even more difficult task when you consider the fact that some hardware gets updates sooner than others and other devices may be pinned to a specific version of Chrome or ChromeOS for various reasons.

Whatever your reason for keeping track of releases, you’re likely aware of the fact that Google’s website for viewing the various channels of Chrome and ChromeOS isn’t exactly the most user-friendly thing in the world. Granted, the site did get an update recently that made it a bit easier on the eyes but the functionality and its usefulness are still lacking. That has led to one ingenious developer creating his own, third-party tracking website that aggregates multiple databases to report up-to-date releases for every Chrome and ChromeOS channel and more.

When you are running ChromeOS fleet at “Enterprise Scale” one of the biggest challenges is understanding what versions your devices are on. And while you can control them using Enterprise management controls, knowing exactly what is available for which device is not always easy. Roy Thomas – flagthis.com

The site, flagthis.com, gives the current status of release and rollout for each channel of Chrome and ChromeOS and that includes the builds for LaCrOS and Webview versions of Chrome. (LaCrOS is the Linux version of Chrome that’s coming to Chromebooks and Webview is the stripped-down version of Chrome that displays webpages inside of Android.)

In addition to the rollout tracker, you’ll find an exhaustive list of ChromeOS devices and what version they should be on. This includes versions for the Stable channel as well as Beta, Dev, Canary, and the Extended Stable release. Unlike Google’s website which includes only device board names, this version tracker lists all of the ChromeOS devices along with their code names so you don’t have to poke around to figure out which base board you have.

This website is a powerful tool and it will even recognize which version of Chrome or ChromeOS you’re viewing the site with and that’s very cool. If this wasn’t robust enough, you’ll even find AUE(Auto Update Expiration) dates for all of the ChromeOS devices. Another useful tool that’s a must-have for admins but also very helpful for consumers because OEMs don’t regularly list that information on retail boxes. (They should. They just don’t.)

If you’re an IT admin that manages fleets of devices or you’re just a curious Chromie, this site is one that you should keep in your toolbox at all times. I highly recommend you bookmark this page and while you’re at it, check out the rest of the site. Flagthis.com is dedicated to Enterprise Chromebooks and we need more sites like these as well as more dedicated Chrome enthusiasts like Mr. Thomas. I tip my hat to you Roy and look forward to hearing more from flagthis.com.

