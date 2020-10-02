Some YouTube Premium subscribers are getting a $50 Nest Hub

Google isn’t wasting any time trying to get its new hardware into the hands of new users. Just yesterday, YouTube TV launched a promotion that will score first-time subscribers the all-new 4K Chromecast with Google TV when they make their first payment. While I’m still not on board 100% with YouTube TV, this is a smart move on Google’s part to get both the streaming service and the company’s new Google TV which serves as a hub for all your entertainment.

Not to leave out existing users of Google’s services, select YouTube Premium subscribers can pick up a new Nest Hub smart display from the Google Store and save $40. I’m not sure what the qualifier is here. I received the email around 9 p.m. EST last night but Robby has yet to see the same email and he’s, like myself, has been a subscriber since day one. YouTube Premium, formerly YouTube Red, is Google’s monthly subscription service that gives you ad-free access to YouTube, YouTube Original programming, and unlimited music from YouTube Music as it replaces our beloved Google Play Music. Here’s an excerpt from the email I received last night.

Small thank you. Big discount.

For being a valued YouTube Premium member, we’re giving you a special discount on a Google Nest Hub. Use your voice to watch ad-free videos on YouTube, play music, and get daily help around your home for just $49.99 (retail $89.99).*

If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber and you don’t see the email, make sure to check your spam folder and other places such as the promotions folder in Gmail. Also, this offer is only extended to the primary YouTube Premium account holder or “manager” as Google calls it. Here’s a breakdown of the terms of the promotion.

Offer must be redeemed by 11:59 pm PT on October 31, 2020, or it will expire. Valid memberships include individual plan, student plan, and family plan (including head-of-household and dependents) of YouTube Premium in the United States as of September 22, 2020. Users must be active members where their membership is not in a paused state as at the date of redemption. Each promotional code is valid for 1 redemption of a US$40 discount on a Nest Hub and will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability. Google reserves the right to modify these terms as needed. Offer only applies to Nest Hub Charcoal, Sand, and Aqua.

You’ll get $40 off of the Nest Hub of your choice. The Assistant-enabled smart display is great for just about anywhere in the home or office but remember, it lacks a camera so this won’t be an option if you’re looking to make video calls. Still, you can use it to control your smart home, cast and watch content from your favorite services and even use it as a snazzy digital photo frame to show off the family when you have company. I don’t need another smart display but $50 for this device is very, very tempting. Check your email, you may be in for a treat from YouTube and the Google Store this morning.