Another new Snapdragon 7c Chromebook is on the way

Just like we see with other Chromebook baseboards over time, as we near the release of a handful of devices built on one board, even more begin production. With so many months (years in the case of the Snapdragon 7c) of development already logged for the ‘Trogdor’ baseboard, it isn’t surprising that we’re seeing new devices just now beginning development as we know a few are ready to start hitting store shelves.

That is the case with ‘Marzipan’, a new Chromebook in development based on the ‘Trogdor’ baseboard and cloned directly from the ‘Lazor’ device we know to be Acer’s upcoming Chromebook Spin 513. Again, even though this new Chromebook is quite a bit behind the curve compared to similar Snapdragon 7c devices readying for release, it needs to be understood that we could see a much faster development period with ‘Marzipan’ as it gets to start off of the back of devices nearly ready for launch.

What we know so far

Obviously, right up front we know this new device will come equipped with the still-untested Snapdragon 7c chip inside. That should mean long battery life, solid assumed performance, and a thin form factor. Additionally, we also know that this particular Chromebook will be of the convertible variety as shown in the Chromium Repositories.

We also know that this may be a thin/light device not only because of the inclusion of the Snapdragon 7c processor, but also due to the fact that it looks like USB Type A ports are being removed. Generally, USB A is left in place for larger Chromebooks, but with devices like the Pixelbook, Pixelbook Go, Pixel Slate, Galaxy Chromebook and more, this port is left off. When there is room for it, Chromebook makers tend to include it. When thin and light is the bottom line, however, USB Type A usually gets ditched.

For now, that’s about all we know. Being based on the thin/light Acer Chromebook Spin 513, we could guess that this is a variant made by Acer as well, but that isn’t really a solid assumption. However, looking at the svelt nature of the Spin 513 and seeing that ‘Marzipan’ is a direct clone of that device, I think we can at least expect a device in the same vein, nearly the same size, and likely with many of the same traits. Again, we’ll know more very soon about this new device as I don’t see the development cycle taking too long. Stay tuned for more.