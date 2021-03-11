The Snapdragon 7c Acer Chromebook Spin 513 gets U.S. landing page, inches closer to release

Just last week we reported that the upcoming Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – the first available Snapdragon 7c Chromebook on the market – was now available for purchase in the UK. With a starting price of £399.99 for the base model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, we expect a similar pricing on the US models to follow. Our guess would be $399 for the base model and likely a $50-$100 bump for the model that we got our hands on back in October with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Getting in on the fun is the Acer US website (not store at this point) that now has a dedicated landing page for the new device, presumably ahead of its official launch in the coming weeks. We still don’t have any info on when exactly that will be, but with the recent buzz around ARM Chromebooks and the fact that Google has put the Spin 513 front and center in all their 10-year Chromebook anniversary blog posts, I think it’s safe to say this laptop is not far from full release.

Back to this new landing page, it is worth noting that prior to Monday, this page was not live and there was no reference to the Spin 513 anywhere on Acer’s US site prior to this. While the landing page doesn’t really tell us any technical details we didn’t already know, it is a well-built homage to a device we’re all pretty excited about. With a promo video we’ve seen before, the page continues to remind potential buyers that this very-light Chromebook (2.64 lbs.) has a ton of features crammed in that generally are researved for more expensive devices.

The all-aluminum build is super thin, the trackpad and screen are covered in Gorilla Glass, the keyboard is backlit, there are USB Type C and Type A ports, no fans, optional LTE, and IPS display at 1920×1080 and a convertible form factor that houses it all. There’s just so much to like, here, and the fact that the early benchmark reports look like the Spin 513 (and other Snapdragon 7c Chromebooks) will be a solid performer only makes all this better. Companies tout things like long battery life all the time, but from the early tests, it seems those claims could actually be true. All this Chromebook with 14 hours of battery life? Yes please!

For now, we’re still waiting on official availability and pricing, but I’d wager it won’t be long at this point. Generally, companies don’t start dropping landing pages for no good reason. I’d expect contact from Acer very soon on this front and I genuinely hope that when we do start getting these Snapdragon 7c Chromebooks that they are all we’re hoping for: solid performance, thin/light form factors, and great battery life. If they can nail those parts and keep the prices in check, I think this generation of ARM Chromebooks will finally be some that can get both work and play just right.