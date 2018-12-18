Snag The HP Chromebook X360 14 For $499

Best Buy has offered up some serious Chromebook savings over the past couple of weeks and is even tossing in a free Google Home Mini with select devices. One of the most impressive machines of 2018, the HP Chromebook X360 14, has seen its price reduced to an insane $449 multiple times from Best Buy as well as HP themselves.

While still “on sale” at Best Buy, the 14″ convertible has crept back up to $549. You still get the free Home Mini but if that doesn’t interest you, the HP Store has reduced the Kaby Lake convertible back down to $499.

As you might have gathered from Robby’s initial impression video, this could be the device to beat this year. Wait, you didn’t see Robby’s video? It’s worth a watch. The HP checks of nearly every box you could ask for in a Chromebook. I’ll just put this here to consume at your leisure.

HP Chromebook X360 14 First Look

Even at $549, it is tough to find a reason NOT to recommend this device. My first Chromebook was an HP Chromebook 14 (the white LTE model) and it has been a pleasure returning to an HP with this new generation of 14″ HP. At $499, the HP Chromebook X360 14 gets two thumbs up and a definite green light if you’re in the market for a premium device that won’t break the bank.

HP’s sale runs until December 21st so don’t dilly-dally.

Buy The HP

Chromebook X360 14