Smart Home Sunday: Big savings on the tiny Lenovo Smart Displays

Two of my favorite Assistant-enabled smart displays are currently on sale and you can get one for as little as $39.99. While these two devices may not be as feature-rich as larger models on the market, the 7″ Lenovo Smart Display and 4″ Lenovo Smart Clock both have a lot to offer at a price that’s a lot easy on the wallet. Lenovo consistently discounts the Smart Clock down to $49 but right now, they’ve bumped it back up to the $79 retail price. Thankfully, Best Buy is here to save the day.

Lenovo Smart Clock

This IS my favorite smart display because it does exactly what it was designed to do and does it well. You can’t make video calls or watch YouTube videos on the 4″ display but why would you want to? No, this smart display is the perfect bedside companion that combines and alarm clock with Assistant-powered home control. Not to mention, the speaker is actually pretty good for such a tiny device. Best Buy has the awesome little alarm clock on sale for the low, low price on $39.99

Lenovo Smart Clock from Best Buy

Lenovo Smart Display 7″

My Lenovo Smart Display

I have tried a lot of smart speakers in my kitchen. We do a lot of cooking and the ability to have a visual assistant to walk through recipes with is quite useful. Unfortunately, larger displays like the JBL or even a Nest Hub just take up too much space and seem like overkill on the counter. The 7″ Lenovo Smart Display found its way to our kitchen a few months back and it has lived there every since. It’s small enough to get out of the way but the display is large enough to see from the other side of the kitchen. The speakers are good enough that my kids frequently put on some “dinner music” while we’re enjoying a meal in the dining room. Like larger displays, the 7″ Lenovo features all of the Google Assistant functionalities and the built-in camera will allow you to make video calls while you’re baking up a cake. Normally $100, you can pick one up from Best Buy for only $74.99 and it’s worth every penny, in my opinion.

Lenovo Smart Display 7″ from Best Buy