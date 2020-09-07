Labor Day Deals: Google Assistant Edition

Labor Day weekend usually has us doing a massive roundup of Chromebook deals. Sadly, 2020 has been a very peculiar year and laptop shortages have run rampant across the entire industry. Fortunately, there are still some great deals out there to be had on smart home devices that feature the Google Assistant. Whether you’re looking for a new Assistant-enabled speaker or a smart display to integrate into your home, you can find a little bit of everything on this list. We’ve broken them down by store so that you can knock out your shopping as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Best Buy

Best Buy is having a weekend-long Labor Day sale. On top of daily specials, you can find discounts on some of our favorite Google Assistant devices. In the mix are my personal favorite, the 4″ Lenovo Smart clock and $100 off what is arguably one of the best all-around Google Home speakers on the market. Here’s a quick rundown of the devices and how much you’ll save.

Lenovo

One of the newest additions to the Chrome Unboxed office is the Belkin Sound Form Elite. We currently have it paired with our Home Max and it makes an awesome companion to Google’s powerhouse speaker. The Belkin not only delivers high-quality audio and Google Assistant feature but you’ll also find a snazzy Qi-compatible wireless charger right on top of the speaker. We keep our spare Pixel 4 resting on the Belkin so that it’s always charged. Lenovo’s supply of Chromebooks all but depleted but the PC giant has plenty of smart home products on sale for Labor Day and that includes the Belkin Sound Form Elite. You can grab one and save $30 from Lenovo and don’t forget to grab up to 10% cash back by shopping with the Rakuten extension. Here’s a list of Assistant-enabled devices that you can score from Lenovo.

Bonus: On select products, you can pick up an extra 5% off when you use the code “extrafive” at checkout.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

You may not think of this home goods store as a place to pick up tech gear but Bed, Bath & Beyond has been selling Google Home and Assistant-compatible devices for quite some time. Right now, you can pick up the Google Home Max at BB&B for only $199. That’s $.99 cheaper than Best Buy which may seem like a wash. Still, if you were planning on doing some shopping to spruce up your house, you can grab your smart speaker at the same time.

I do wish that we had some great Chromebook deals to share with you but I guess we’ll just have to wait for PC production to get back on track. Perhaps, when Amazon Prime Day finally happens, we might actually be able to get our hands on some new devices. Did you score an awesome Labor Day deal on some cool Google-y tech? Drop a comment or shoot us an email. We’d love to share some good news.