Smart Deal: Today only, grab the Lenovo Smart Clock for $39.99

Assistant smart displays have become more and more common over the past year and there are now devices to fit most anyone’s wants or needs. If you know me, you know that my favorite digital smart display is the Lenovo Smart Clock. It isn’t the most full-featured display on the market but when you consider its use case, Lenovo’s bedside smart clock is one of the best values on the market. You lose the streaming capabilities that you’d have with larger displays but you gain a discrete, aesthetically pleasing smart speaker with audio good enough to fill your bedroom.

The Lenovo Smart Clock debuted at $79 which was a little more than most would want to spend but as of late, the tiny smart display has settled in around $59 which makes it a lot easier to recommend. Today, if you’re interested, Best Buy has a Deal of the Day that will score you the Lenovo Smart Clock for only $39.99. The deal ends at midnight Central Time and you can place your order for delivery or use curbside pickup of your local store has one in stock. Check out the deal at the link below.

Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy