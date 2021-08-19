Google Sheets and Slides gain new color theme customization options

Google Sheets and Slides are adding new color themes in their latest update. Now, you can find the ‘theme colors section’ at the top of the color picker in your toolbar. Instead of simply showing placeholder text, it will now show the name of the theme.

Google wants to help make it easier to identify your company’s brand messaging at a glance with this change. Customizing your presentations in Sheets and Slides will enable you to gain a greater sense of ownership and identity while you work. To get started with theme colors, simply visit any color picker dropdown and click the ‘edit’ pencil icon. From there, you’ll be able to choose a few colors and give it a name. You can see in the example below that the theme created here is called ‘Simple Light’.

There’s absolutely nothing admins or their users will have to do in order to take this new feature for a test drive and it will be toggled ON for all users when it rolls out over the next two weeks. This applies to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains alike across all Google Workspace tiers, as well as G Suite Basic and G Suite for Business licenses.

This is one of those rare instances where a feature update applies to all users with personal Google Accounts as well, so everyone should be able to create and modify their own themes across both editors. The more we see Workspace bleed into Google’s free services, the more useful all of the company’s tools become for the masses during the pandemic. Yes, this is a pretty insignificant update for most, but it’s still awesome to see non-paying users get new tools to play with!