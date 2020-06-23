Select YouTube TV subscribers just scored a $50 Nest Hub smart display

Last month, Google treated some YouTube Premium members to a Nest Mini on the house. This month, the folks in Mountain View are sending out a hefty discount to select YouTube TV subscribers. If you live in the United States and have or had a paid YouTube TV subscription between January 1, 2020, and June 20, 2020, check your email and you may find promo code that will nab you a Charcoal Nest Hub for only $49.99 ($89.99 retail).

Charcoal Nest Hub

If you qualify, the email will contain a link directly to the Charcoal Nest Hub in the Google Store and the promo code will be applied automatically. Shipping is free and it’s a pretty sweet deal for a very good smart display. If you’ve been looking to get your smart home started, this is a good place to start. Looking to give someone the gift of the Google Assistant? $49 will get you a gift that’s sure to score you some brownie points. The offer must be redeemed by July 20, 2020, so don’t forget about it and miss out.