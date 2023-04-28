Score $150 off a Pixel Watch when you pick up a Pixel 7 Pro

It’s no secret that we are absolutely geeked about Google’s upcoming release of the first-ever Pixel Fold smart phone. That said, I still stand by my opinion that the Pixel 7 Pro is the best overall Android device of 2022 and it is still worth its salt six months later. Powered by Google’s own custom Tensor 2 SoC, the Pixel 7 Pro offers the most Google-y hardware experience with an unparalleled camera experience in a phone that looks and feels as premium as they come.

My other favorite piece of Google hardware happens to be the first-ever Pixel Watch that debuted alongside the Pixel 7 family last year. I have made the argument as to why I feel it is the best WearOS option out there and I still feel that way today. While I agree that it is a tad on the pricey side, I still feel it’s well worth the money to get a WearOS watch that’s made by Google. If you’ve been waiting for another deal on the Pixel Watch and you’re in the market for a new smartphone, the Google Store has a deal that may interest you.

Right now, you can pick up the formidable Pixel 7 Pro on the carrier of your choice and score the Pixel Watch at a saucy $150 discount. Choose from the wi-fi only model or the LTE version and you’ll be ready to dive in head first to the full Google hardware experience and have some of the best devices on the market. All you have to do is head to the Google Store, add the Pixel 7 Pro to your cart and then, pick the watch of your liking and the $150 discount will be automatically applied. If a new smart watch isn’t on your wish list, you can still pick up a new Pixel 7 Pro from Best Buy and save $150 when you activate it on your carrier at the time of purchase. No trade-ins. No strings attached. Check out both of these great deals below.