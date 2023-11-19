Save up to $320 on 7 of 8 Chromebook Plus models right now

As I predicted, the wait for new Chromebook Plus deals didn’t take too long. As much as I am frustrated with Google not quite getting the messaging right around both these new devices and the existing models that are also now upgraded to Chromebook Plus status, I am very excited by Chromebook Plus overall. I think this new category of Chromebook makes it clear to consumers which devices to buy if you want a low-compromise computing solution on a reasonable budget.

And regardless of clear or unclear messaging so far on Google’s part, the truth is more and more people are seeing Chromebook Plus advertised and are likely on the hunt for one of these 8 new Chromebooks. While I still advocate that every shopper keep an eye on the non-branded Chromebook Plus models too (there are so many great ones on sale), I understand the desire to get one of the new models with that new logo up on the lid. Really, I get it.

And the good news today is, 7 of the 8 new models are now on sale at their respective retailers! We’ve seen all 5 models at Best Buy on sale before, and those deals have all returned once again. But we now have the Costco-exclusive Acer Chromebook Plus 14 and gray ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 on sale for the first time, too.

Sadly, Target and Lenovo are not joining in on the deals just yet, but we’re hopeful they’ll come around soon. That means the striking, white ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 and the fantastic Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus are still full MSRP for the time being. I seriously doubt they’ll hold out too long, though.

For now, check out the deals on offer below right now, and snag a Chromebook Plus model while you can. These are crazy price cuts, and from what we’ve seen, the buying season is now in full effect. While I don’t think the deals are going anywhere for a little bit, the inventory may not be so long-standing. For all of you making a purchase, I really hope there are plenty to go around. We just don’t know with these newer devices, so if you’re on the fence, now is your time.

