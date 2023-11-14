Google is spreading the Chromebook Plus message right on google.com

We knew more and more Chromebook Plus marketing was coming, but today we’re seeing something I didn’t really expect: Chromebook Plus marketing right on the sparse, uncluttered homepage of the one and only google.com.

From Best Buy commercials to sponsored spots in ESPN’s new “Candace Parker: Unapologetic” documentary, Chromebook Plus is getting more marketing push than nearly any other ChromeOS-based hardware ever has. We even know of another ad campaign that will join this messaging on google.com in a very public and populated space soon, but we’ll share that one a bit later.

advertisement

But back to google.com, if you head over there right now, you’ll see Chromebook Plus info is now in the much-coveted space right below the search bar. Over the years, many different products and announcements have had their time to shine on Google’s homepage, and right now, that superlative belongs not to Google-made hardware, but to Chromebook Plus.

advertisement

Why this is a big deal

For years, we’ve wished for a targeted, substantial advertising campaign from Google for Chromebooks. While there have been efforts here and there, a consistent messaging strategy has always been lacking, and now that Chromebook Plus has arrived, that might be changing.

Google’s homepage has always been stark and simple, highlighting search above all else and giving only a single line of text under the search bar to other relevant subject matter over the years. To have a dedicated message regarding Chromebook Plus in that spot means Google is serious about this stuff, and that’s a very encouraging thing to see.

advertisement

As Chromebook Plus continues to develop and add features (we can’t wait for some of the upcoming AI stuff we saw as part of the original announcement), my hope is Google continues keeping their foot on the gas for this entire effort. Chromebook Plus deserves consumer attention, and many times it is simply marketing dollars that get that message across.

So far, I’ve been impressed by Google’s dedication to this new segment. The fact that we have a new baseline for great Chromebook experiences is fantastic, but seeing Google really get behind it and tell people about it is even better. Unlike devices made by Google, Chromebooks get relegated to the back seat far too often. With Chromebook Plus, it feels like that time might be over, and I can’t wait to see more and more of a continued push to get the message out there that Chromebook Plus is awesome.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup