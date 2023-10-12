Massive deals on 3 non-branded Chromebook Plus models: save up to $250

As I said in a prior post, the devices included in the group of 8 new Chromebook Plus models that were already technically on the market (the HP Chromebook x360 14c, HP Chromebook 15.6″, Lenovo Flex 5i, Lenovo Slim 3i, and ASUS CM34 Flip) are all going to be pushed off the shelves to make way for the newer, branded versions over the coming weeks. And just as I expected, the transition is happening very quickly. Right now over at Best Buy, 3 of these devices are marked down between $200 and $250.

The reasoning is pretty clear: even though these three Chromebooks are technically Chromebook Plus models that are already getting the Chromebook Plus treatement in the Beta Channel (Stable Channel roll-out is set to begin on October 17), they don’t have the branding on the lid that confirms that newly-coveted status.

But don’t worry: these Chromebooks are the same through-and-through, and other than a hard branding on the lid, there won’t be any difference in any of these on-sale Chromebooks and their Chromebook Plus-branded counterparts. But for a short time, the difference in price could save you a few hundred bucks if you are ready to make a purchase.

The three models on sale right now are the HP Chromebook 15.6″, the HP x360 14c, and the ASUS CM34 Flip. Again, there’s no Chromebook Plus label on the lid, but these devices are literally the exact same hardware as their branded brethren, so you won’t be missing out on a thing by saving yourself some serious money. But act fast: I’d say the inventory is limited and when it is gone, it is gone.

