Save up to $130 on the new AirPods 4 ANC with trade-in

Ok, Ok – I know I’ve been talking A LOT about the new AirPods 4 with ANC, but it comes from a genuine place of excitement for me and likely for a bunch of you reading this. I won’t go back into the reasons at length in this post, but the fact of the matter is this: if Apple really has pulled of ANC successfully in open-ear, silicone tip-free earbuds, it is a significant game-changer that will likely reverberate through the wireless earbuds space for years.

That’s a big if – I get it. But as I’ve shown via other outlets who’ve already spent some time with these new AirPods, it really does seem like Apple has broken through on some tech that I thought was fundamentally impossible. How can you get any amount of noise cancellation without sealing off the outside world with some sort of in-ear protrusion?

advertisement

Big savings for trade-ins

Technically, the jury is still out on this entire thing and as I’ve already admitted, I’ve bought a pair. But then I came across a post over at Laptop Mag and realized I moved right past the trade-in offers at Best Buy when I made my purchase, and I’m now in the process of canceling that order and re-ordering with the trade-in of my generally-unused Galaxy Buds2 Pro for a very-solid $60 off.

To get the full $130 amount, you’ll need to trade in something like the Apple AirPods Max, but I don’t know how many people are going to make that particular swap. From what I can tell, the best deal on earbuds is for the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, but the list is pretty extensive, so you’ll need to check and see what you may be able to work out in your situation.

advertisement

At the end of the day, if Apple has managed to actually do what they are claiming, $179 is a fair price for earbuds that are wearable for long periods, don’t have fussy eartips to deal with, and will last for a very long time. If you get any sort of discount on that amount for earbuds you’re not using anymore, it’s a solid deal.

As I’ve said before, I’ve had my original AirPods for years at this point, and they still work and charge just as they should. While as an Android/ChromeOS user, I don’t get to have the full AirPods experience, it’s never bothered me and my AirPods and AirPods Pro have always done the simple basics well – even when paired with non-Apple devices. I may be hard on Apple for some things, but the wireless earbuds market is one they’ve flat-out nailed.

advertisement