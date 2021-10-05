Save the Date: Pixel Fall Launch is officially Oct. 19

After weeks of rumors and speculation, the wait is finally over. Well, not quite over but we now have an official launch date for Google’s upcoming Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Google’s official Twitter account just tweeted the details for the event that will happen on October 19th at 10 am Pacific. The announcement comes with a sweet landing page that features an interactive experience that leans heavily into the recently released Android 12 and its updated Material Design.

This confirms the latest rumors about the launch date and hopefully, this means that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be available the day of the launch. This will be Google’s first smartphone built around the company’s own in-house Tensor SoCs and we have high hopes that this means next-level photo capabilities. Google has emphasized the on-chip AI ability of Tensor and I’d bet that the Assistant will be on display when the phone finally breaks cover.

The virtual event is open to the public and you can add it to your calendar on the landing page below. With no on-site press at the event, it looks like we’ll be having a little watch party here at the office and we’d love for you to join us. Stay tuned for more details as we draw closer to the 19th. We’ll be live-tweeting as the event happens and we’d love for you to join us and get in on the discussion. Check out the Pixel 6 Event launch page at the link below.

Pixel 6 Fall Launch