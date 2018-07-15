Save $70 On This “Certified” HP Chromebook x2

For the life of me, I do not understand why any Chromebook manufacturer would make a device exclusive to one particular retailer especially when that retailer is Best Buy. Don’t get me wrong, I frequent the electronics superstore and often times, I come across some pretty good deals. Mostly, for me at least, having a brick and mortar location here locally offers a convenience factor when often times ordering online doesn’t fit into the time constraints of a purchase.

Still, Best Buy isn’t my go-to for Chrome devices. In general, their employees aren’t knowledgeable about Chromebooks and they are quick to push a customer towards a Windows device in the hopes of upselling some extra software or peripherals. I was in sales for years. I get it but seriously, I feel like they’re missing the boat on capitalizing on the explosive growth of consumer Chromebooks.

One device, in particular, is the HP Chromebook x2. The world’s first detachable Chromebook was launched exclusively via the HP Store and Best Buy. You can find it from a few other sellers now but as you might have seen on Amazon, these “resellers” are charging some grotesquely inflated prices for the $599 device. Even now, the Chromebook x2 has moved from being listed as “out of stock” to being completely absent from HP’s online store.

So, if you’re in the market for the detachable, Best Buy is really your only viable option.

The Good News?

Best Buy is stocked and ready for consumers looking to get their hands on the unique Chromebook and right now, you can even save a few dollars on an already well-priced device. Best Buy currently has the Chromebook x2 on sale for $569.99 and that makes the 2-in-1 one of the best deals going in my opinion.

If that’s still pushing the borders of your Chromebook budget, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering a Geek Squad Certified, open-box HP for only $529.99. $70 off MSRP gets you all the frills of a brand new device for less cash.

What is Best Buy “Certified?”

Geek Squad Certified – These products have passed our Geek Squad Certified multi-point inspection. The product was professionally cleaned, then repackaged with care to give you a product as near to new as possible. Products in this condition look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories or a suitable replacement, as well as the original box or a suitable replacement. May not include the owner’s manual or manufacturer registration card.

Flawless. A mint-condition device that was likely a display model or one returned before it was even used. It has been cleaned and given the once-over and you will get the full manufacturer warranty and all the benefits of buy “new” from Best Buy.

We often get asked, “what’s the best device for around $500?” Well, here’s our answer for the time being. There are a lot of options in this price range at the moment such as the discounted Samsung Chromebook Pro but no deal out there will get you everything the HP has to offer.

Check out HP’s eBay shop below to pick up a Certified HP Chromebook x2.

Certified HP Chromebook x2 From Best Buy