64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro On Clearance At Best Buy

Samsung has started to make some serious waves in the Chrome OS arena since the launch of the flagship Chromebooks Pro and Plus nearly a year and a half ago. Recently, we saw the unexpected arrival of Version 2 of Chromebook Plus and just last week an even more confounding “refresh” of the aging Chromebook 3. (more on this odd device later this week)

We know of yet-another device in the works from Samsung. This one, built on the ‘Nautilus’ board in the Chromebook Plus v2, will be equipped with LTE and likely a more powerful Core processor. As I mentioned in my previous article, my gut is telling me another Chromebook Pro is on the way and it may just be coincidence, but it looks like Best Buy could be clearing its shelves of some of the previous models to make room.

The 64GB, non-backlit keyboard model of the Samsung Chromebook Pro is currently on sale at Best Buy for nearly $120 off the $599 MSRP. Not only is it cheaper than either model of the Plus, it’s also marked as a “clearance” item which could mean Best Buy will sell the lot and be done with this version.

If you’ve been kicking around the idea of getting the Pro, now is an opportune time. For $479, you’ll be hard-pressed to get more back for your buck for under $500. You can grab the Pro from Best Buy where available in stores, online and even their eBay storefront if that’s your fancy.

Samsung Chromebook Pro @ Best Buy

Best Buy’s eBay Storefront

While we’re on the subject of clearance, we have received reports and even found a reddit thread that tell us that some Best Buy stores have the 256GB model of Google’s Pixlebook on clearance for under $800. That is an insane price especially considering the base model is still going for around $850 and up from most sellers. Unfortunately, you won’t find the deal on Best Buy’s site. You’ll have to pop in to your local store to find out if it’s on sale.

When asked, a store in the Baltimore area said they were clearing out the mid-range model and would not be restocking it. I think, for the most part, buyers are going high or low on the Pixelbook and I’d guess the 256GB model is the worst seller.