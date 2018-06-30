Refreshed Samsung Chromebook 3 Coming Next Week?

We’ve received word from an anonymous source that a brick and mortar electronics store has prematurely displayed an unannounced device and it appears to be a Samsung Chromebook 3.

We have very few details on the new device apart from the fact that the port layout is identical to the previous Samsung Chromebook 3. The only difference so far looks to be updated model numbers.

Our tipster shared that the new model numbers, XE501C13-K01US and XE501C13-K02US could be making an official appearance in stores as early as tomorrow. I did some digging and the only information I can dig up on the new SKUs was a bill of lading where the devices cleared customs and some obscure eco-friendly labeling from EPEAT.

The photo below shows the Samsung on show at an undisclosed Best Buy and at first glance, it doesn’t look like much has changed with the latest model apart from maybe some minor aesthetic touchups.

As much as I’d like to think this new Samsung has at least an Apollo Lake processor, the lack of updated ports doesn’t look promising. Hopefully, Samsung will be smart enough to sell this as a serious budget Chromebook when it does launch.

I guess we’ll know more soon enough.

