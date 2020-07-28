Samsung knocks $200 of the Galaxy Chromebook and throws in 3 months of Stadia Pro

Yesterday, Best Buy dropped a killer deal that knocked $200 off of the ultra-premium Galaxy Chromebook but it looks like Samsung isn’t going to be bested by the third-party retailer. I was perusing the web for Chromebook deals this morning when I landed on Samsung’s website and saw the Galaxy Chromebook on sale for as little at $349. Before you get choked up on your morning coffee, that price does include the ongoing trade-in promo that Samsung has offered on the Galaxy. Still, Samsung has also taken $200 off of the retail price of $999 and they’re throwing in some pretty sweet add-ons at no extra charge.

Stadia Pro

If you’re into gaming and have considered trying out Google’s streaming game service, you can always head to the Stadia website and grab a free one month trial. However, if you’re buying a new Galaxy Chromebook, Samsung is tossing in 3 months of Stadia Pro for free. That’s a $30 value and it will give you access to more than a dozen Stadia Pro games at no charge. Titles include Destiny 2, Grid, Elder Scrolls Online, PUBG and many more. Stadia has struggled to gain favor with gamers but the platform is solid and the catalog of big-name games is expanding steadily. It’s worth a try and hey, it’s free. You can play Stadia in the Chrome browser on any device, your mobile phone and even on your TV with a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller that you can pick up from the Google Store.

Google One Storage

Just this week, Google added a new freebie to the Chromebook Perks page that gives users 100GB of free Dropbox storage for 12 months. This is on top of the 100GB of Google One(formerly Drive) storage that has been available for years to eligible Chromebook owners. Samsung is doubling down and giving buyers 200GB of Google One storage when you buy the Galaxy Chromebook. That’s a value of $29.99 if you were to buy the storage plan on an annual basis. Another added bonus of the 200GB Google One tier is that you get an automatic 3% discount on any purchases from the Google Store when you use your account tied to your Google One account. (That goes up to 10% if you upgrade to 2TB or more.) All of this is yours for the same $799 that Best Buy is selling the Galaxy Chromebook for and don’t forget that you can get some extra savings if you have an eligible device to trade-in. Rakuten is also offering up to 6% cash back at Samsung right now so make sure you have your extension installed and ready. If that doesn’t interest you, you can still grab the Galaxy on sale at Best Buy and score a pair of Jabra Elite TWS earbuds for $20 with a student deals account. You can find both listings over at the Chrome Shop.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook on Chrome Shop