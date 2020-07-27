Deal Alert: $200 off the sleek Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

If you’re in the market for a premium, late model Chromebook, your options a limited but there is a lot to consider before making your decision. Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 came out swinging with a 10th-gen Comet Lake processor and many of the specs you’d expect from a flagship device but did so at a mere $409. We were all-in on branding the Flex 5 “best value” of 2020 until the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 landed on the scene. At $629, the 13.5″ convertible brings so much to the table while keeping the budget under $700 and that’s very impressive. Then, you have the ASUS C436 which is a really nice device but it feels grossly overpriced when you put the specs sheet next to these other devices. Rounding out the group, you have HP’s refreshed x360 14 which made some major improvements over the previous model but it’s still overpriced if you can’t get it on sale. Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

When we first saw the slim, Project Athena Chromebook at CES 2020, it was love at first sight. The Galaxy Chromebook checks off every single box on a discerning Chromebook buyer’s punch list and then some. The design and build-quality are near-flawless and that display is arguably the best ever placed in a Chrome OS device. Still, the Galaxy Chromebook stumbled out of the gate due to an issue with battery life. To this day, Samsung has yet to find or release a fix for the power-hungry Chromebook that is good for barely six hours when using only 50% of that beautiful screen’s brightness. That said, this Chromebook is still the cream of the crop and a lot of users still want everything the Galaxy has to offer despite the battery life.

For me, personally, I don’t really consider battery life when making a purchase decision. I’m tethered to a dock and external display for 95% of my screen time. It’s a non-issue. If you’re like me and you have been considering the Galaxy Chromebook, Best Buy has a deal for you. Right now, you can grab the Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for only $799. That’s $200 off the retail price tag. If you happen to have a Best Buy Student Deals account, you can also throw a pair of Jabra Elite 65+ TWS earbuds in your cart with the Samsung and they’ll be yours for only $19.99. ($149.99 MSRP) It’s tough to recommend the Galaxy at $1,000 unless you’re just bent on having this unique device but when we’re talking $800, it definitely becomes a contender. Just remember, don’t go anywhere for more than a few hours unless you can access a wall outlet. If Samsung can get this one issue straightened out, $799 makes the Galaxy the closest thing to perfection we’ve ever seen. Check out the deal below.

