At long last, you can finally purchase the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

As promised, Samsung has unleashed the highly-anticipated Galaxy Chromebook and you can now get your hands on what could be the finest Chrome OS device ever created. We’ve known for some time that April 6 was the big day but due to the current state that our nation and world are in, nothing is certain and we weren’t going to be completely shocked if some sort of delay ensued. When Samsung updated the landing page for the Galaxy Chromebook, they listed two retailers where you would be able to pick up the premium 2-in-1. If you’ve been holding out for a review of the ASUS Chromebook C436, you’re in luck. Robby just dropped his thoughts on ASUS’ latest flagship. Give it a watch.

Best Buy and Samsung proper are the only options and even now, at the publishing of this article, Samsung’s site still says “Coming April 6.” It’s fairly early so that will probably update a little later today if you were hoping to by the Galaxy directly from Samsung. For now, Best Buy is the place to be if you want to get your hands on this beautiful Chromebook don’t plan on walking into the store and grabbing one. Best Buy is currently doing curbside pickup only. You will need to locate a store near you that has the Samsung in stock, place your order and when it’s ready, let them now via the Best Buy app and they’ll bring it right out to your car. Alternatively, you can place an online order and have it shipped to your house. For around fifteen bucks, you can even get next-day shipping.

Both the Fiesta Red and Mineral Gray are available at Best Buy and you can find links for Best Buy and Samsung’s listings below. We’ve wondered whether or not the Galaxy Chromebook will be made available at other retailers such as Amazon but at this point, it’s anyone’s guess. If you planned on going with Samsung direct, I’d give their site a little time to update. I suspect we’ll see Samsung’s listing go live sometime later today. Keep an eye out here and on our YouTube channel. We’ll be bringing you an unboxing ASAP!

Galaxy Chromebook at Best BuyGalaxy Chromebook at Samsung