You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 today at Best Buy

Since Samsung shared that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 would officially launch on March 1st 2021, we’ve been collectively waiting for it’s arrival. With a bit of a different take on the Galaxy Chromebook formula the company laid out with 2020’s original take on the premium Chromebook, we’ve been anxious to see how this pared-down version would come off to users. After all, a price cut is nice, but $699 is still a high price for a Chromebook with last year’s Intel processor inside.

To make it all work, Samsung really needs to get the primary parts right, nail the build quality, and solidify the intangibles that make up the overall Chromebook experience. As a surprise to anyone interested in this Chromebook, it turns out you don’t actually have to wait until March 1st to find out if Samsung managed to accomplish this goal. It is available today – a day early – at many Best Buy stores. As I was looking around for any daily deals (as we’re prone to do around here), I noticed Best Buy’s listing has now moved to an in-stock status.

As you can see in this screen grab above from Best Buy’s website, there are multiple stores around me right now that not only have the device available for order and delivery, but for pickup today as well. From the looks of it, you can order and pick up the higher-end Core i3 version today, but the lower-end Celeron version is only available for shipping. I wasn’t able to find a single store with the Celeron version in stock today, so if you were after the $549 model, you’ll have to order and wait for delivery.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy

Either way you go, let us know in the comments if you manage to snag a new Galaxy Chromebook 2 and what your initial thoughts are on it. I’m sure we’ll be talking quite a bit more about this Chromebook this week and in the weeks to come as it seems the new Chromebook hardware scene is about to light up pretty heavily.