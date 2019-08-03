Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 after 10 months: is it still worth it?

I wrote an article about three weeks ago talking about the Samsung Plus V2, a price drop, and how this Chromebook had finally become one worth your attention. We didn’t really want to re-hash that article, but we did want to give these thoughts some proper video attention over on YouTube because, at the end of the day, this Chromebook is finally an extremely compelling purchase thanks to some unique features and it finally having a price point that matches.

If you don’t want to read that article or don’t want to watch the video, let me give you the point very quickly: when released, the Samsung was underpowered and overpriced, making it a hard sell. Fast forward 10 months and this device has been updated internally a few times and now has a price that looks to be sticking around that truly matches what you expect for a Chromebook with these specs. What are those specs and price? Well, for about $349 – $449 on most days, you get:

12.2-inch 1920×1200 16:10 300 nit IPS display

mostly-aluminum build

solid keyboard and trackpad

small, convertible form-factor

10 hour battery life

included stowable Samsung Pen

Intel Core m3 processor (7th Gen)

4GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage

USB C (2) and USB A (1)

MicroSD card slot

headphone/mic jack

Other than not sporting 8GB of RAM or a backlit keyboard, this Chromebook brings a lot to the table. For nearly a month, the Core m3 4GB/128GB was on sale at Best Buy for $399 with the ability to drop $50 from that price for anyone who is a student or has one in the home. $350 for that Chromebook is absolutely insane! When you take all the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is capable of and put that price tag on it, it becomes a piece of tech that 100% most definitely is worth your money. I don’t feel the same about the Celeron version, so let’s leave that one out of this conversation.

One thing to note: when not on sale, this device nears $600 and I would advise you not to pay that for this device for any reason. At $600, there are better performers with better specs out there like the Dell Inspiron Chromebook, the HP Chromebook x360, Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 or the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. But, if you find a sale (they are almost always on sale at this point), and this device is in the $400 range, buy it! At that price, you are certain to be satisfied you did.

Shop Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 at Best Buy

Oh, and avoid the “Light Titan” model of this Chromebook being peddled over at Amazon. It is all-plastic and nowhere near as good of an experience as the “Stealth Silver” model. We’re still uncertain why Samsung even went down this path on this Chromebook model, but trust us and check out this video to see a breakdown of the different models.