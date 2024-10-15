Running with Pixel Buds Pro 2 for a month highlights their biggest improvment

My biggest gripe with the original Pixel Buds Pro is that they wouldn’t stay in my ears when running. It was a real bummer, because I loved everything else about them. They were comfy for long flights and hours of wear at the office, but any kind of workout was a no-go. So, naturally, the first thing I did when I got my hands on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 was lace up my running shoes and hit the pavement. I’m thrilled to report that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 stayed firmly in place throughout an entire 2-mile run. No adjustments needed!

Since then, I’ve logged a few more runs with the same result. It’s early days, but I’m confident these earbuds have finally solved my running woes. Compared to the originals, which would start wiggling out after a minute or two, this is a huge improvement. I’ve even thrown in some other workouts to really test the fit, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 haven’t budged. Burpees, yoga, sprints – they just stay put.

advertisement

The best part? This secure fit doesn’t sacrifice comfort. You might remember the “ear thorns” on the original Pixel Buds Pro. They were meant to improve stability but ended up causing discomfort for a lot of users (myself included). The new “stabilizer arm” on the Pro 2 is so much better. It lets me twist the earbuds into my ear for a locked-in feel. And for casual listening, I can skip the twisting altogether and enjoy hours of comfortable wear.

This improved design also creates a better seal, which means better sound quality and passive noise cancellation. They’re very light, too, which adds to the comfort. At just 4.7 grams each, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a whopping 27% lighter than their predecessors.

advertisement

Now, I know earbud fit is subjective. Everyone’s ears are a little different. But based on my experience, I think the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will work for a lot of people. Google promised a good fit, claiming they analyzed millions of ear scans and conducted extensive wear tests to create their “most comfortable and secure fitting earbuds and I think they nailed it.