Revolutionizing the digital employee experience: The impact of ChromeOS and Cameyo

Cloud computing is no longer an emerging technology. Even before the onset of the global pandemic of 2020, nearly half of the world’s enterprises had embraced some form of multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure solution. Fast forward two years and an extraordinary ninety-two percent of global business have either implemented a multi-cloud strategy or have one in the works. More than eighty percent of large enterprises – those having 10,000 or more employees – are already using a hybrid cloud solution for daily operations.

While a large percentage of the recent cloud adoption was a result of a hand forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the globe are seeing the benefits of a cloud-first strategy. Even as employees return to the office, the hybrid, mobile-centric work model has proven itself a benefit not only to workplace culture but ultimately to the bottom line of the companies willing to make the shift to the cloud.

Thanks to platforms such as Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure, moving to a cloud-first approach has never been easier. Onboarding employees can be done from centralized web portals and hardware can be doled out in masses with zero-touch options that create seamless, turn-key solutions for IT administrators. Chromebooks, for example, can be preconfigured with user profiles, mission-critical Android and web apps and company-specific policies that allow employees to simply log in with their company credentials and hit the ground running. Everything they need, served from the cloud and at their fingertips with no setup required on their part.

One of the few but most significant obstacles companies face when adopting Chromebooks and cloud-computing is the lingering dependency on legacy software that won’t run on ChromeOS. While Google offers many alternatives to popular Windows applications, many enterprises depend on proprietary software or are too deeply entrenched in executable software to simply rip off the bandaid without catastrophic consequences.

So, what’s the solution? There are a number of platforms on the market that offer virtualization solutions to deliver legacy software on ChromeOS devices. The problem with most of these solutions is the manner in which they do so. Nearly all of the solutions available require users to enter a virtualized Windows desktop environment that looks and feels entirely bolted on. This creates a weirdly bifurcated user experience where they access all of their SaaS apps as they normally would on ChromeOS, then when they need to access Windows apps, they sign into a virtual desktop that drops them BACK into a Windows desktop (the thing migrating to ChromeOS was supposed to eliminate), and only then do they have access to their Windows apps.

Additionally, these solutions don’t integrate with the native ChromeOS file system. All this combines to make a very clunky workflow that’s entirely counterproductive. Moving to the cloud should increase productivity and create a seamless, user-friendly experience no matter where you’re working from or what device you’re using. Sadly, these solutions fall well short of that goal. There is, however, one platform that understands the cloud-first workplace and that platform is Cameyo.

Unlike the other guys that attempt to create a full Windows environment on ChromeOS, Cameyo has spent years working with the ChromeOS development team to deliver Windows (and now Linux) applications directly to ChromeOS in the form of web apps that look and feel exactly the same as any other native Chromebook software. Cameyo’s VAD (virtual app delivery) platform also integrates directly with the native file system on ChromeOS which means you have access to all of your files, all the time regardless of which application you’re working from. The applications are pushed directly to devices from Google’s Workspace Admin console which reduces deployment time for IT administrators and, in turn, lowers the cost of device management.

Companies are saving literally hundreds of thousands of dollars by abandoning remote desktop solutions in favor of Cameyo’s lightweight VAD platform. Thanks to the release of ChromeOS Flex, companies are able to use the Cameyo VAD platform in conjunction with existing hardware that has been repurposed as Chromebooks accelerate the adoption of the cloud-centric workspace at a fraction of the cost of purchasing new fleets of devices.

Why it matters

Aside from these obvious cost-saving aspects resulting from the adoption of ChromeOS and Cameyo, the benefit to the end user is one of the greatest advantages offered by the Virtual App Delivery platform. When a new operating system is thrust onto your workforce, the disruption caused can be detrimental to productivity. Switching between desktops and working from multiple file systems makes for a fragmented user experience and creates frustration that can be disastrous to daily workforce productivity. Cameyo circumvents those obstacles by delivering only the applications needed and delivering them with a native experience that’s integrated seamlessly with ChromeOS.

By 2025, IT cloud spending is expected to crest 900 billion dollars and Cameyo is making much of this possible for businesses large and small.

Sponsored content: This content is sponsored. We promote paid ads when they fall in line with the content that our readers have come to expect. The promotions allow us to grow and continue to provide more unique and original content for you, our awesome readers. Chrome Unboxed may receive affiliate commissions when you click a link and make a purchase. This will not affect the price you pay for a product or service.