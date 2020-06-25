Productive power on a budget: The 15.6″ Lenovo Chromebook C340 is $150 off

When it comes to price versus specs, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is leading that pack at the moment thanks to a 10th Gen Intel CPU, great screen, and $409 price tag. That said, Acer’s latest flagship device comes in at $629 but it offers what is arguably the best Chrome OS experience to ever arrive in the $600-$700 range. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t other Chromebooks worth taking a look at if you’re wanting to save some cash.

We haven’t had a chance to review this Chromebook yet but the Lenovo C340-15 offers a very good blend of features and specs but also throws in an integrated numeric keypad for the ultra-productive types. The C340 comes equipped with an 8th Gen Core i3, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and features a 15.6″ Full HD touch display and 360-degree form factor. At its retail price of $499, it’s a bit tough to recommend this model over the newer Comet Lake devices like the Flex 5 but for those really wanting a 15.6″ device, the C340 is currently $150 off. For $349, it becomes very easy to recommend this Chromebook and rest assured that you won’t be disappointed with its performance. Here’s a look at the key specs:

Chrome OS

8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

15.6″ Full HD 1920 x 1080 backlit touch display

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio

Integrated numeric keypad

partial-aluminum chassis

17.8 mm thick

4.37 lbs

Android and Linux app ready

AUE June 2025

Again, this isn’t the latest or most-powerful device on the market but for $350, it’s a killer deal on a Chromebook that delivers a lot of great specs. With five more years of updates, the value factor of the C340 is undeniable and for those who absolutely need or want the larger display, you’ll probably be very happy with the Lenovo. You can grab this deal by heading to Best Buy at the link below.

Notable deal

Looking for something a little larger but still on a budget? The Lenovo Chromebook S340 features a 14″ touch display with Full HD resolution and an Intel Celeron processor. The clamshell design makes this a device better fit for the desktop space or dorm room. Normally $299, you can grab one for only $219 at Best Buy right now. The S340 isn’t going to wow at parties but it’s a utilitarian Chromebook that serves its purpose well. You can find the S340 via the link below.

